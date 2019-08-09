Water level may rise further in Bicholim, Sankhali

Bicholim: Though the flood situation in Sankhali and Bicholim towns is presently under control, there is panic, however, in the villages of Sal, Mencurem and Dhumase in Pernem and Bicholim talukas following the release of water from the Tillari dam after incessant rain in Goa and Maharashtra.

Many families that were trapped in the flood waters have been rescued by disaster management team members. Around 80 people in Sal village from low-lying houses were rescued safely by locals and fire personnel. The flood-affected residents from these villages and Bagwada-Piligaon, Virdi-Amona have been provided food packets by the authorities.

With water being released through the four gates of Anjunem dam, residents of the villages located on the banks of Valvanti river and the public in general in Sankhali and Bicholim have been alerted.

Shopkeepers, merchants, hawkers and ‘gadda’ owners have been asked to shift their material to alternative safer places. The Valvanti river water level increased from 3.2 metres to 3.30 metres on Thursday even as dewatering at water pumping station is in progress.

According to residents of Bicholim, the release of water from the Tillari dam could lead to the flooding of Bicholim.