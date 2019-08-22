Water reaches Altinho tank

Panaji: After restoration of the 900-mm diameter pipeline at Curti-Khandepar, the water released from the Opa plant reached Tiswadi taluka on Wednesday evening and people will get water supplied to their taps from Thursday morning.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ assistant engineer of the public works department Nivrutti Parsekar said that the water reached Bambolim, St Cruz, Taleigao around 8 pm in the evening and it reached the water tank at Altinho at 8.30 pm. He said that once the water tanks are full, water would immediately be supplied to all the areas of Tiswadi taluka.

Parsekar said that the residents of Panaji and surrounding areas would get water supplied to their taps from Thursday morning.

It may be noted that the residents of Tiswadi including Panaji city had been facing a severe water crisis since the last seven days due to a breakdown of water supply after a major pipeline was damaged following the collapse of a retaining wall at Curti-Khandepar.

Meanwhile, the PWD has alerted the residents of receiving muddy water.