Water supply to resume tomorrow

Ponda: Following inspection of the retaining wall construction for water pipeline laying work at Curti Khandepar on Sunday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that water supply to the affected areas of Tiswadi and Ponda talukas will be resumed by Tuesday.

“Though we had said water supply will be resumed by Monday, it may be delayed further by a day considering the progress of the work. But by Tuesday, people from Tiswadi and affected areas of Ponda will get the water supplied for sure,” the Chief Minister said while speaking to media following the inspection of the work. It may be noted that a portion of the retaining wall built along the Curti-Khandepar stretch of the Ponda-Belagavi highway had collapsed on Thursday, thereby damaging two major water pipelines, which supply water from Opa water

treatment plant to Tiswadi and parts of Ponda taluka.

According to PWD officials, concrete wall base construction work has been completed and work to lay 900-mm diameter water pipeline supplying water to Altinho-Panaji has been initiated. If everything goes well, the welding process of the pipeline will be completed by Monday afternoon and water supply from one pipeline can be resumed by Monday evening.

The PWD officials said that after completing the work on the 900-mm diameter pipeline, work to connect the 750-mm diameter pipeline will be taken up. They also said that once water supply is resumed from Opa, it will take around three hours for the water to reach Panaji and thereafter some more time to fill up the tanks in the respective areas of Tiswadi.

During the spot visit and interaction with PWD engineers, it was learnt that around 250 cubic metres of concrete wall with a height of around 1.7 metres has been constructed using high-density ready mix concrete for the base. Around 30-metre long pipes of mild steel (900 mm and 750 mm) were also ready with four bent joints with initial welding.

According to a PWD engineer, using bends for the water pipelines has saved around two days of concrete work. Using the bends, the 900-mm diameter pipeline will be lowered around 1.5 metres and after running for around 25 metres on concrete base, the pipeline will be again raised up to 1.5 metres connecting both ends to the original line. Following this, the same process will be used for the 750-mm diameter pipeline, which is at a little lower height than the 900-mm pipeline, a PWD engineer said.