Water supply unlikely to be restored by Monday

Ponda

The restoration work of the retaining wall that collapsed at Curti-Khandepar and repair of two major water pipelines is going on a war footing since Thursday evening. The work is being carried out round-the-clock with aim to restore the water supply to the Tiswadi taluka and parts of Ponda by Monday, informed PWD engineers.

Considering the damage to the retaining wall, it will take almost 2 more days to restore the water supply to the affected areas.

Around 40-metre section of the retaining wall along with water pipelines has been damaged in the incident, while around four pipelines of both lines (750 diametre and 900 diametre) have been washed away along with the support base. So PWD will have to build almost 40 metre-long and around 7-metre high base for the water lines and then water pipelines can be laid, informed PWD engineers. They also said that instead of using cast iron pipes, PWD will use mild steel pipes considering their feasibility. Despite of all this, rain may hamper the repair work as new construction needs time to settle and heavy rains can affect the pace of work, PWD officials said.

It may be recalled that a portion of the retaining wall built along the Curti-Khandepar stretch of the Ponda-Belgaum highway had collapsed on Thursday and damaged the two major water pipelines which supply water from Opa water treatment plant to Tiswadi and parts of Ponda taluka due to which water supply to Panaji, Taleigao, St Cruz, St Andre, and Cumbharjua constituencies, and parts of Priol and Marcaim constituencies of the Ponda taluka has been affected.

According to sources, negligent behavior of the National Highways Authority of India has led to collapse of the retaining wall at Curti-Khandepar and thereafter the water pipelines got damaged.

As per information, 750 mm diameter water line was laid in 1980 on pedestal system, while 900 mm diameter water line was laid in the year 2002 and considering the load of the lines, retaining wall was constructed beside the road to support the water lines. In 2017, NHAI had taken up the road widening work near Curti-Khandepar area during which PWD had made correspondences to it urging to shift the water lines beside the roads. PWD had also marked Curti-Khandepar stretch of the line as sensitive for mud filling as retaining wall is meant to only support the water lines and it is not earthen embankment to support heavy load despite which NHA started mud-filling in the Curti-Khandepar stretch of the road and it put a lot of pressure on the retaining

wall.

Actually four water lines were passing from same side of the National Highway, but after several requests from PWD, NHAI had recently shifted two water lines while other two remained.

When contacted, NHAI officials blamed low quality work of the retaining wall for the incident.

“PWD had failed to adhere to the engineering parameters while constructing retaining wall and it led to this incident,” NHAI officials said on condition of anonymity.