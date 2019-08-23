Water woes of St Cruz, Bambolim residents far from over

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Hours after water supply was restored to Tiswadi late Wednesday evening after continuous repair work for seven days at Curti Khandepar, now a pipeline located right below the National Highway-17 road near Calapur junction has developed a crack thereby bringing the water supply to areas like Alto St Cruz, Bambolim, Goa Medical College and hospital, St Inez and Tonca to a complete halt.

This time, it is uncertain as to how long the people may have to suffer, as even PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar has failed to provide a deadline to authorities to restore the water supply





in the affected areas. Water was seen leaking from the retaining wall of the flyover on the national highway early Thursday morning after which the supply was stopped and M V Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, the contractor executing the work of NH-17, was informed about the same by the PWD.

However, till late evening, the exact location of the damaged pipeline could not be located and there was no significant progress made to repair the same and restore the water supply.

“Excavation work is in progress and it will take approximately 12 hours, as the pipeline is believed to be under the highway, which has been filled with mud to facilitate the construction of the flyover. Once we are able to trace the pipeline and the crack that has developed, we will begin the repair work,” Pauskar said. He blamed M V Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for the lapse that has led to damage to the pipeline.

“M V Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd was supposed to shift the pipeline. However, he has failed to carry out the work claiming that there was no instruction from the previous PWD minister (Ramakrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar),” Pauskar said. He further said that the contractor has been instructed to deploy additional manpower and address the fault in the pipeline at the earliest.

Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes visited the site and lashed out at the contractor for taking the people for granted. “M V Rao is responsible for the disaster and the plight of the people, who are suffering due to water scarcity,” he said. He also demanded strict action against the contractor for the lapse that has led to the water crisis.