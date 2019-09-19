WCD highlights child nutrition as part of Poshan Abhiyan

Margao: The directorate of women and child development (W&CD) as part of the central government’s Poshan Abhiyan usually celebrated in the month of September highlighted the importance of child nutrition while organising a quiz competition on nutrition at the Urban Health Center (UHC), Margao.

The programme organised by Panaji based Community Food and Nutrition Extension Unit, Food and Nutrition Board, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India in coordination with ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) project Salcete of the Directorate of Women and Child Development, Government of Goa and the UHC, Margao.

ICDS Project Salcete in charge Sita Rebello highlighted that Poshan Abhiyan launched by the Prime Minister as a holistic scheme for child nourishment. She further stressed on the need to consume fruits and leafy vegetables.

Sangita Rane, in charge of the food and nutrition board informed that India still had a lot of work to do to reduce the percentage of malnutrition among children in the country. Food and nutrition officer Nita Rane gave tips on healthy eating habits including using cereal pulse and vegetables in single food preparations to improve the nutrition value of the food item.

School health officer Dr Cuncolikar and medical officer of the UHC Dr Sapna Sakhaltam spoke about the importance of breakfast for healthy life and importance of personal hygiene.

The winners of the quiz contest were Sharvi Rajput, Benedicta Noronha, Doris Pucia, Fatima Balambid, Maria Andrade and Sarita Dessai. A mini exhibition displaying posters on nutrition were also arranged for the benefit of the public to emphasise the importance of diet for healthy living.