Tuesday , 17 September 2019
Breaking News

We will never compromise on importance of Kannada: Yediyurappa

September 17, 2019 National News 1 Views

Bengaluru:  Amid a raging debate over Hindi as a common language for the country, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that Kannada is the principal language in the state and its importance would never be compromised.

“All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture,” Yediyurappa tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, reigniting the debate on the issue as a section of political parties in South India said they would oppose any attempt to “impose” the language. PTI

Check Also

SC allows Azad to visit J&K

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was on Monday allowed by the Supreme …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011