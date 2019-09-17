We will never compromise on importance of Kannada: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Amid a raging debate over Hindi as a common language for the country, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that Kannada is the principal language in the state and its importance would never be compromised.

“All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture,” Yediyurappa tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, reigniting the debate on the issue as a section of political parties in South India said they would oppose any attempt to “impose” the language. PTI