What’s next? Taxi still off roads, violence on the rise

Taxi strike is till on. A section of Taxi owners is still adamant. However, it looks as if ivic soceity and public opinion is slowly veering toward the government on this issue. Looks as if these taxi owners are getting desperate and taking law in their own hands.

The Chief Minister is still firm about not bowing down to taxi operators. On Monday he made it clear that the government has not asked them for their permits. But wants them to join the Goa Miles app or start their own. Taxi operators are still off the roads. Its their 4th day in their agitation to scrap Goa miles app.