Where every mind matters

Celebrating creativity and inclusion, Art Stories brings artists of all abilities to the Serendipity Arts Festival

RAMANDEEP KAUR

With works inspired from everyday life to far-off dreams, artists with and without disabilities will be displaying their creations will be on display in Art Stories, an exhibition at this year’s Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF).

Curated by independent art curator Samira Sheth and led by art facilitator Lioba Knepple, the exhibition grew out of Sheth’s earlier work with artists with disabilities at the Museum of Goa. “It received a really good response and brought the community together. That’s when I came across Divya Sadan (DS), a Caritas Goa initiative and witnessed their dedication to nurturing art. Curating this exhibition feels very special. I believe including all kinds of minds in art makes creativity richer,” she says.

Sheth also cites Scottish artist Nnena Kalu, the first artist with a learning disability to win Britain’s Turner Prize, as an example of inclusive art gaining global recognition.

The exhibition has 20 residents from Divya Sadan in Porvorim, 61 children from St Francis Xavier Vocational Centre in Old Goa and 21 participants from Caritas Goa’s ‘Art as a Healing Tool’ workshops in Panaji. A total of 102 artworks will be on display, ranging from paintings and drawings to abstract creations.

The artworks explore Goan landscapes, festivals, daily life, imagined spaces, and responses to renowned artists such as Souza, Klee and Van Gogh. “Many abstract pieces celebrate the joy of doodling, experimenting with colours, and creative expression,” says Sheth.

Over the past year, Knepple has guided the artists, helping them experiment with different materials and develop their individual voices. “My role was to help participants create art and encourage them to appreciate and celebrate each other’s work,” she says, adding that facilitating means interacting on an equal level, building trust in their talents, and giving them the freedom to experiment with different mediums and styles. Knepple also guided them to observe and interpret the world around them. “It’s inspiring to see both children and adults express themselves so freely,” adds Sheth.

Coordinator of Divya Sadan, Ashita Abraham, describes the centre’s role in nurturing talent. “Our community engages in daily activities like maintaining the house and garden, creating items for sale, singing, dancing, praying and celebrating together. Once a week, members attend an art session by Knepple, exploring different techniques and expressing themselves both individually and collectively,” she says.

To prepare for the exhibition, the centre provided regular time and space for art, materials and built a network of collaborators including Sheth, architect Gerard da Cunha, and volunteers.

Abraham adds that painting days help build community spirit, teach members to value each other’s talents and boost confidence and self-esteem. “Art helps us see the world more clearly,” she says.

All artworks will be for sale. “We hope people will support these artists this Christmas,” says Sheth. “Art Stories reminds us that honest stories can change how we see art and each other.” Knepple also acknowledges the challenges faced during the project. “Art is often undervalued and within education, it can sometimes stifle creativity. Society underestimates the ability of people with disabilities to create meaningful art. Our goal was to break that stereotype and show that everyone can enjoy and excel in art.”

(Art Stories will be on view at Kala Academy’s Rehearsal Room from December 14 to 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)