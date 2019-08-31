Where ghosts and spirits celebrate

Sanjeev V Sardesai

Goa celebrates some very unique festivals in high ‘spirits’; and some of these celebrations even encompass “actual spirits”!

Indeed, a very scary festivity called the ‘Masandevichi Jatra’ or the ‘Festival of the Crematorium Goddess’ is celebrated in Bicholim Taluka.

Both these festivities are held during the monsoons, in an area, where Hindu crematoriums and burial sites exist. Yes! There is a custom in Hindu rituals, where after the death of a woman in pregnancy or of a child, they are given burials, and are not

consigned to flames.

The ‘Masandevichi Jatra’ or the festival of the Crematorium Goddess takes place on the third Tuesday of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan (around August). This area has a small shrine dedicated to the ‘Sri Masnadevi’ (Crematorium Goddess), and displays the deity icon in the form of an anthill. The deity does not have defined facial features, but on the day of the festival, a silver mask is attached.

In front of this deity and placed in the ‘mandap’ (hall), is a ‘vaghro’ (tiger). In all probability, our ancestors may have wanted to convey to us that this area had been a habitat for tigers…, a fact which is now being confirmed through environmental studies!

At the shrine entrance, towards its west side is a tall “kazro” (Nux vomica) tree. Another shrine towards the eastside also has a huge kazro tree, but encircled with masonry fencing. This kazro tree bears many fruits, in the shape of round bright orange balls, and their contents are very poisonous to imbibe or eat.

If one notices carefully, it is seen that there are hundreds of metal nails hammered into its bark. This is part of the ritual, possibly to stabilise the spirit to the tree location, giving an assurance or psychological satisfaction of affixing any errant spirits, from running free and troubling people.

On the day of the feast, as sunset nears, the festive scenario suddenly takes a sharp turn towards calm and serenity. The entire place is deserted!

A few days later, on the day of Shravan ‘Ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day of the waning fortnight of the lunar calendar month of Shravan, another similar but huge festivity takes place about a kilometer down the road, on the banks of River Mandovi, at a very old river ghat called as ‘Porne Tirth’, where we can see the meeting of three river waters. It is believed that in actuality five rivers meet here on this day of Ashtami, creating a very holy ambience. However, we can see the River Mandovi flowing towards the West, the Mhadei River flowing from the East, and the Cumbharjua Canal proceeding towards the South, to meet River Aghanasshinni (Zuari).

From this point we can set our eyes on two of Goa’s inland islands – Divar and St Estevao. Though these islands have ferry connectivity to the mainland, from jetties other than here, on this day two special ferries, ply between these two islands, carrying thousands of pilgrims to this place, and set them down literally into a cremation site.

There is a gross misunderstanding among the people that this feast is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami or the birth of Lord Krishna. This festivity has nothing whatsoever to do with ‘Krishna Janmashtami’. It is believed that ‘Ashtami’ of Shravan, was the day that Lord Mahadev appeared to the Seven Rishis, who had carried out severe penances for one crore years on the island of Diwar, to appease him. On being pleased with their prayers, he accepted their request to reside in Diwar. Hence we find the original temple of Sri Saptakoteshwar (Sapt = Seven; Koti = Crore; Ishwar = God), at Naroa ward of Diwar. This was totally demolished during the religious persecution.

Lord Mahadev is always accompanied by a horde of spirits and Ganas, as his army of followers. In all possibility, it is surmised that when Lord Mahadev decided to reside here, so did his army of spirits. And again in all possibility, they rejoiced that they too would be staying here with their Lord, which could possibly have led to the ‘Bhutanchi Jatra’ or ‘festival of ghosts’.

Originally, this festival took place at the east end of Diwar Island, overlooking St Estevao, in a crematorium, just about 100 metres away from the original site of the Sri Saptakoteshwar Temple. But after the destruction of the original temple, the rituals were shifted to safer Maratha lands, just opposite this site. From then on, possibly for the last 450 years, these rituals are being held here.

To celebrate this event, and to pay respect to Lord Mahadev, earlier over 33 deities from surrounding villages, would arrive in temple palanquins and stay from sunrise to sunset. Some came travelling in canoes from far away village like Marcel. Today, the number of deities has decreased; but they still command the high reverence of devotees, as the deities rest on their respective ‘dovornne’, along the pristine hill side. They then leave for their respective temples, after a ritualistic bath in the river, before sunset.

People in thousands, walk long distances, to pay their respects to the shrine dedicated to Sri Kaloba, on the river banks and inside a crematorium. A visit here on ‘Ashtami’ day, and to bathe in the waters, is considered holier than holy!

But surprisingly, as sunset approaches, all the stall owners and devotees, including the residing villagers, vacate the entire area, as it is said that the night is meant only for the spirits to celebrate.