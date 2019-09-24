Why one Thomas Cook matters to Goa tourism?

Why shutdown of one Thomas Cook is a major blow to Goa’s tourism? Especially when Goa gets 88 per cent Indian tourists and only 12 per cent foreigners? And this shutdown is only from UK when Goa gets foreign tourists from almost 30 countries all over the world.

These are the latest figures of last year’s tourist season. Goa gets over 70 lakh domestic tourists, which are almost 88 per cent.

But foreign tourists are only around 9 to 10 lakhs. Only 12 per cent.

But among them, almost 56 per cent are foreigners coming by charter flights. And 44 per cent by other international flights.