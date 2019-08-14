Will address fishermen’s grievances, promises Filipe Nery on Naryal Poornima

Naryal Purnima is over. Now Goans can now look forward to fish on their plates. Fishermen all over the state held a pooja and offered coconuts to the sea for the safety and welfare of the fishing community. A few trawlers went out to see and more are expected to go out on Wednesday.

Fisheries Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues who was part of the ceremony said the fishing community has a lot of grievances which he needed to address. At Malim jetty in Betim, Mandovi Fishermen Marketing Cooperative Society Limited conducted a traditional naryal pooja and offered coconuts to the sea. Besides the Fisheries Minister Panaji MLA Babush Monserrate and Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar were also present.

