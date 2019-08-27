Will Goa get vegetables at cheap rates during Chovoth?

Souring prices of vegetables in the market has become a matter of concern for Goans when Chovoth begins next week. In such a situation, Congress wants government to subsidise vegetables during Chovoth. And chief minister Pramod Sawant wants Goa to be made self-sufficient in vegetable production.

It all started with monsoon floods also affecting neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. For some days, import of vegetable, fruits, milk and fish had completely stopped. It has regularised now. But the soared prices have still not come back to normal. And Chovoth is hardly four to five days ahead.

