Will have an inspection, promises Babu on Fatorda roof fiasco

The Government has spent nearly 60 crores for the repair and renovation of the Pandit Jawaharal Nehru stadium or the Fatorda stadium as it is known. However, shockingly, on Sunday, more than 300 sheets blew off and fell on busy streets adjoining the stadium.

No on the back foot, Sports Minister Babu Azgaonkar said that an inspection was held on Monday and the government will come out with plan of the type of renovation of the stadium roof. Babu assured the house on Monday that a plan will be ready within 8 days.