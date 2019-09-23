Will suspend licenses of vehicles jumping single lanes at Agacaim & Cortalim: Mauvin

What is the main problem of frequent traffic jams on both the sides of Zuari bridge? Mismanagement by traffic police or vehicles creating multiple lanes when traffic halts for a little while?

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has decided to come down heavily on these vehicles which jump the single lane. Especially the tourist taxis. He has ordered to suspend licences of all such vehicles for few days.

Mauvin was speaking at the concluding ceremony of Road Safety Week at Ravindra Bhavan in Sankhali.