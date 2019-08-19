Will the water come? Pipeline work still on

Its been the 4th day for people of Tiswadi and Ponda to be without water. The government has not been able to cope with the demand of the people, This has resulted in people being left at the mercy of the private tankers. The repair works of the Opa Water pipeline continues. Monday has come and gone. This was the deadline for restoration of water supply. But now the official version is that it is now delayed for another couple of days.
Check Also
ACB raid raids NFSA godown on suspicion of smuggling grains
the Anti-corruption bureau on Friday raided the NFSA godown situated at Colvale. The raid was …