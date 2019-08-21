Will water woes finally end on Thurs?

Wednesday has come and gone. PWD officials sy that the water will reach by Panaji tanks late on Wednesday. But looks like Panjimites can expect water only on Thursday morning. Marcel residents will have to wait for another 3-4 days at the least.

Locals ask who will pay for the elaborate work done on the pipeline? Local Sandip Parker says that the work could have been expedited if proper planning had been done. MGPs Deepak Dhavalikar on the other hand questions why the government could not could not have taken proper action. The capital city, surrounding and Ponda has been suffering from a complete lack of piped water for the 7th day on Wednesday.

