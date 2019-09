The second edition of Soul Travelling’s ‘Houses of Goa’ trail was held with an aim to explore the rich history and traditions of Goa through its houses.

As part of the trail, houses in Antruz Mahal, Ponda were visited, including the Gaunecar’s house, The Royal Palace of Saundekar (the only coronated king in Goa) and the house of Gyanpeeth awardee Ravindra Kelekar. The trail was led by writer Heta Pandit and saw the participation of Upendra Gaunecar and Girish Kelelar among others.