Woman booked for outraging modesty

Vasco: The Vasco police have registered an offence against a woman for outraging the modesty of a woman (NGO) from Vasco.

As per complaint lodged by the NGO (woman), the accused woman made a video of her and made viral on social media, resulting in outraging her modesty. The police acting on a complaint which was filed on August 19, registered an offence on Tuesday, under Section 504 (using filthy language), 509 (threatening) and 506 (ii) for outraging her modesty.

Further investigation is in progress, under the supervision of PI Nilesh Rane and deputy superintendent of police Vasco Sunita Sawant.