Woman killed as truck rams into bike in Ponda

Angry locals torch excavator

Ponda : Varkhand in Ponda witnessed tense situation after a woman from the Nagamasjid area, Ponda, died on the spot after a tipper-truck rammed into a two-wheeler at Varkhand on Sunday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Swati Rathod. The incident occurred when she, her husband and their minor son were travelling on the scooter. The child sustained injuries and is being treated at GMC.

Following the accident, angry locals protested and blocked the road. They alleged that the authorities have failed to take adequate measures at the junction to prevent accidents. A group of agitators set fire to an excavator nearby supposedly belonging to the same contractor.

South Goa superintendent of police Tikam Singh Verma, who rushed to the site, later said the situation was under control. He would inquire as why the police reached the spot very late.