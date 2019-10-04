Work on 3.5 km western bypass road stretch likely to begin by year-end

Margao: The work on the 3.5 km stretch of the western bypass road from Benaulim to Nuvem is likely to begin by year-end as the PWD has begun the fresh process for tendering the work of the road stretch.

The road will include several elevated structures along with box culverts; the Union Ministry for Surface Transport has rejected the demand for the road on stilts.

A highly placed source at the PWD informed that the work on the 3.5 km road stretch is likely commence by the year-end as the Centre has approved the stretch of road with additional box culverts and elevated structures to address the concerns raised by the residents over the possible flooding due to mud-filling.

The official said that the project is likely to cost around Rs 3.5 crore, and targeted to be completed by the end of 2020.

The official said that the work on the elevated structures of the bypass passing through Navelim has gained momentum with about 30-per cent of the work on construction of stilts already done.

It may be recalled that the PWD had prepared a fresh estimate based on the direction from the former chief minister the late Manohar Parrikar who had personally visited the disputed sites after widespread opposition and gram sabha resolutions demanding that the bypass be built over stilts over the fears of water-logging.

The proposal was later forwarded to the Union government, which gave its approval while categorically ruling out possibility of the bypass on stilts for the construction of 3.5 km stretch.