Work on 750-mm pipeline at Curti-Khandepar completed

Ponda

Though water supply to parts of Tiswadi taluka including Panaji was restored on Thursday after the repair of the 900-mm diameter pipeline, which was damaged following the collapse of retaining wall at Curti Khandepar, residents of Bhoma-Adcolna, Banastari, Tivre-Orgao and Marcel in Ponda and Kumbharjua and St Estevam in Tiswadi had to go without water for the eight consecutive day.

The residents have been relying on tanker water and wells since the past few days.

According to PWD officials, restoration work of the 750-mm diameter pipeline will be completed by Thursday midnight and the affected residents of Ponda taluka and part of Tiswadi are likely to get water supplied to their taps by Friday.

Until Thursday evening, the PWD had managed to connect the second (750-mm diameter) pipeline using





ductile iron (DI) pipes over the original cast iron pipe of the pipeline. Around five pipes have been used, measuring around 5.5 metres each, to connect to around 27.5-metre span of the damaged pipeline.

According to PWD officials, the pipeline connection work has been completed, while the concrete support laying work is in progress. By Thursday night, the work will be completed and after providing curing time for the concrete, water will be released slowly, PWD officials said. They said that after releasing water from the pipeline, it will take around three hours for the water to reach the households.

Public works department (PWD) officials Thursday managed to stop within a short while, a minor leakage of water at the mechanical joint of the newly repaired 900-mm water pipeline. According to PWD engineers, the leakage of water at the mechanical joint is normal. They said that as the nuts of the joints are tightened, the leakage stops.

“The mechanical joint has a rubber filling in between and as water pressure develops, some water may leak from it. All is well with the 900-mm pipeline and there is nothing to worry,” the PWD engineers said.

Informing about the swift work on the 750-mm pipeline, which was connected within a day, a PWD engineer said that it was possible as the 750-mm pipeline was at a lower position compared to the 900-mm pipeline. “As such, the use of bends was not required. The pipeline was laid directly on the concrete base created earlier. Secondly, DI pipes have been used for connection instead of the mild steel pipes used to connect the 900-mm pipeline. Hence, there was no need of welding,” he said.

The 750-mm water pipeline originating from the Opa water treatment plant caters to the needs of areas like Bhoma-Adcolna, Banastari, Tivre-Orgao and Marcel in Ponda and Kumbharjua, St Estevam and Old Goa in Tiswadi.