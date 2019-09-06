Work on Mapusa civic body’s three projects likely to begin after monsoon

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

The work on Mapusa Municipal Council’s three major projects, worth Rs 24 crore, is likely to commence post- monsoon.

The projects include beef and pork market, administrative block and garage project.

The municipal since the beginning of its term was working on a proposal to take up revenue generating projects.

Last month, the Mapusa Municipality has laid a foundation stone for construction of new beef and pork shops in the municipal market at a cost of Rs 85 lakh.

The new structure will comprise 2 stalls for beef and pork dealers. “Work order has been already given and construction work of the shops will commence after the rain,” informed Mapusa Municipal Council chairperson Ryan Braganza.

The garage project will be taken up at the current municipal garage site. The proposed project is ground plus six floor structure, which will be having a basement parking.

The building will have around seven shops on the ground floor and around 14 shops on the first floor. The second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors will have offices. The project being undertaken through the Goa State Urban Development Agency.

“We have got some technical issues which will be sorted out soon and then the project will be taken up” said Braganza.

Another project which is in the pipeline is the administrative block adjacent to the municipality building. The proposed project is ground plus three floors with basement parking facility. The block will also have a community hall besides shops and offices.