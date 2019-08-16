Work on water pipeline on, as taps run dry in Tiswadi, Ponda

The repairs work of the broken water pipeline at Curti-Khandepar is going at war level, Water department officials said. Department hopes to complete the work within two days. In the meantime Tiswadi including the capital city and large parts of Ponda are suffering from dry taps with private tanker owners earning a bonanza.

A major water pipeline supplying water to Tiswadi and Ponda broke down on Thursday morning after a retaining wall collapsed on it. PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar had assured that water to affected areas would be supplied through tankers. PWD water division engineer K Saraf shared details of repair works. Panaji is facing acute water shortage due to this incident. PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar said water supply to Panaji will be made regular by Monday. Till the water will be supplied through tankers.