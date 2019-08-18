Work on water supply restoration picks up pace

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Public Works Department on Saturday managed to construct around 1.7-metre high base of the retaining wall required to support the 750 mm and 900 mm diameter water pipelines supplying water to Tiswadi and part of Ponda taluka.

“Almost half of the retaining wall work has been completed. After building the entire wall, PWD’s water section will lay the connecting pipelines to restore tap water supply to the affected areas. We are hopeful that the water supply will be restored by Monday evening,” PWD assistant engineer Rashmi Shirodkar informed this daily.

According to PWD officials, along with the construction work of the concrete base of the retaining wall, PWD’s water section has already started working on mild steel pipes to be used to restore connections.

All the pipes required for the lines will be welded in a workshop first and then will be joined to the main line for which around 8 welders will be summoned, PWD officials added.

Retaining wall base construction work will be completed by Sunday and after that pipeline laying and welding work will be done after which water supply to the affected areas of Tiswadi and Ponda taluka can be restored.

“If everything goes as per plan, water supply will be resumed by Monday evening,” informed PWD assistant engineer Rashmi Shirodkar.

In Ponda taluka, residents of Priol constituency are the most affected due the damage to the two water lines at Curti-Khandepar. It includes Querim, Bhoma-Adcolna, Tivrem-Orgao, Betki-Khandola and Marcel village area and water needs of these residents are met by tankers. Some of the residents in remote areas are forced to use spring water. According to PWD officials, around 1 lakh litres of water has been supplied to affected areas on Saturday through tankers. But there are few areas, wherein access to the tanker water is limited and those areas are worst affected, PWD officials said.