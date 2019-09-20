Work order for biomedical waste plant at Kundaim by October: Lobo

Margao: The state government is gearing to start work on the state’s biomedical waste plant at Kundaim with the work order expected to be given by the end of October. According to Minister for Waste Management, Science and Technology Michael Lobo, the over 10,000 square meter area in Kundaim was already in the ministry’s possession and that the required clearances had been received.

Speaking to media persons about the plant, the minister said, “The NGT (National Green Tribunal) has given us strict orders that the facility should be setup to treat biomedical waste for the entire state. We already have the land in our possession and have got all the required clearances including the environmental clearances that will be spread over 10,000 square meters. Three bid meetings have already been held and by next month, the tender bids will be opened, and within one month, by end of October, we will give the work order for Kundaim biomedical waste plant. ”

He added that the biomedical facility would contain state of the art facilities including two incinerators, an administrative block as well as a canteen would be setup while also saying students would be encouraged to visit the facility once it was ready to study its functioning. The plant, he said, would be completed in 15 months of the start of the work.

The minister said the state was currently struggling with treating biomedical waste. “Today all the hospitals are giving their medical waste to one contractor who takes it and dumps it in the ground. This is a very dangerous situation as it contains needles, blood and other medical related items. Our department has studied this topic thoroughly and once the final bid is done we will be making a presentation to the media so that whole of Goa including hospitals and other general people will see what faculties will be coming there,” said Lobo.