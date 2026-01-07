World-class hospital for stray dogs set to come up at Usgao

NT Reporter

Panaji

The government has allocated 18,700 sqm of land at Usgao to the NGO Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) to set up a modern animal hospital for the treatment and sterilisation of stray dogs.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between WVS, Mission Rabies and the state’s Animal Husbandry Department on Wednesday towards this.

Under the MoU, WVS will fully fund, build, equip and run the centre at no cost to the government for at least 20 years.

“With over 20 years of experience in veterinary work and training, the organisation wants to ensure that the centre delivers clear results in animal welfare and public health. It also plans to provide high-level training and jobs for Indian veterinarians and to make the centre a source of pride for Goa with global recognition,” founder

and CEO of WVS and Mission Rabies Murugan Appupillai, adding that the animal care centre will be modern and fully equipped.

At present, WVS facilities have treated nearly 9,000 cases of illness and injury. However, these facilities are now operating at full capacity, while demand from across India continues to grow for both training and animal care services.

The main objectives of the new WVS Goa centre include creating India’s most advanced high-volume animal birth control and rabies control facility, training more than 400 veterinarians and paravets every year, sterilising over 15,000 dogs annually, supporting national rabies elimination efforts, and acting as a research and referral centre for animal health. The project will also help build local skills, create jobs and offer learning opportunities in Goa.

WVS has requested the Goa government to allocate the land quickly, assist with permissions and utility connections, and work closely with the organisation to meet state goals for humane dog population control.