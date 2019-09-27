World tourism day celebrated

Government must help new and innovative tourism proposals and ventures for the betterment of Goan Tourism, TTAG President Savio Messias said, on World Tourism day.

He also wanted youth to make the most of opportunities available in Tourism sector.

Goa tourism is under a cloud due to various factors, the latest being the cloud over the shack policy and the collpase of the travel and tourism giant Thomas Cook. However, infrastructure on various beaches has left a lot to be desired and the government is still to actual implement the various promises nad laws that it has made regarding tourism.