Yash and Tanushree selected to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi

Student of The Rosary High School, Cujira, Yash Prasad Joshi and student of Navy Children School, Chicalim, Tanushree Tapadia have been selected by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NT KURIOCITY gets you the details

ANNA FERNANDES | NT KURIOCITY

In a proud moment for the state, two Goan students Yash Prasad Joshi and Tanushree Tapadia have won a chance to witness India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-2 landing on the surface of the moon live with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students are among 60 students who have been selected from across the country to watch this historic moment unfold at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 7.

Speaking about the selection process, Joshi, a student of The Rosary High School, Cujira says: “We answered an online quiz based on space and science conducted by ISRO and MyGovIndia. Two students were selected from every state and union territory based on the maximum amount of correct answers answered in the shortest time.”

“There were 20 questions to be answered in a time limit of 10 minutes. I took the quiz, and after a few days we got a call saying that I was shortlisted to attend the event,” adds Tapadia, a student of Navy Children School, Chicalim.

The quiz was conducted for students from the class 8 to 10 across the country between August 10 and 25. While 60 have qualified for the grand event, others who participated will be issued certificates of participation. The aim of the quiz was to promote awareness among youngsters about India’s space programme. The landing of Chandrayaan-2 is expected to make India the fourth nation in the world to land on the moon after the former USSR, USA, and China.

Joshi says he heard about the quiz from his teachers and immediately started preparing for the same with utmost dedication. For the 15-year-old who has always been fascinated by the advances made in the field of space and scientific research, it is truly a dream come true. Sharing his excitement about the news, he shares: “It was really hard to believe that I was the lucky one to get selected to watch this historical event along with our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Joshi will be accompanied by his mother and younger brother.

As for Tapadia, after seeing India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully launch the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into space on July 22 with her parents on television, she had been actively following the news and updates about it. When she found out about the quiz she knew she had to participate. She credits her family and teachers for their support and motivation during the whole process. “My family and teachers were overwhelmed to know that I would get an opportunity to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2 in the presence of PM Modi – an event which is of great importance to India as well as the world,” says Tapadia who will be accompanied to Bengaluru by her father. Like Joshi, she is looking forward to the event. “There are no words to describe how I feel. All I can say is I hope and pray for a successful landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon,” she says.

Joshi and Tapadia along with the other invited students will be watching the landing on September 7 at 1:55 a.m. at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.