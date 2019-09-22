Yasmin, Lydia settle for silver

NT NETWORK

Peddem

Goa’s Lydia Barreto and Yasmin Sayed had to settle for silver in the junior girls doubles final of the West Zone Inter State Badminton Championship 2019 organised by Goa Badminton Association along with BAI at multipurpose stadium, Peddem on Saturday. On the final day, Goa finished with a tally of one silver and four bronze medals.

Lydia and Yasmin were outplayed by a dominant Ritika Thaker and Simran Singh of Maharashtra 21-11, 21-10.

The junior boys singles title went to Gujarat’s Aniruddhsinh Kushwaha who made an explosive comeback to beat Chattisgarh’s Harshit Thakur 7-21, 21-14, 21-18 in the final. On the other hand the junior girls final was a nail-biting event and went down to the final game. Maharashtra’s Riya Habbu fought hard to down Tara Shah also of Maharashtra 23-21, 12-21, 21-19 and bag the

title.

The men’s singles final was not an easy encounter, but Kaushal Dharmamer of Maharashtra put up a strong fight and denied Priyanshu Rajawat of Madhya Pradesh to win any game. He went on to beat Rajawat 21-16, 21-13 and become champion.

Meanwhile, the women’s singles final saw Purva Barve of Maharashtra clearly dominate the final as she went on to beat her opponent Shenan Christian of Gujarat 21-12, 21-10.

The senior mixed doubles event saw an exciting end. Akshan Shetty and Rashi Lambe of Maharashtra made a fine comeback to beat Piyush Bobade and Aishwarya Mehta of Madhya Pradesh after being down in the first game. They won the final 18-21, 21-12, 21-8.

In the junior boys doubles final, Chhattisgarh’s Jaiditya Pratap Singh and Rohit Singh had an easy encounter against the lads from Madhya Pradesh, Jayant Sisodia and Kuber Verma. The Chhattisgarh duo went on to beat Jayant and Kuber 21-14, 21-10 to bag a gold.