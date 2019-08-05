Yellow and black taxi operators at Dabolim to call off strike today

Vasco: The yellow and black taxi operators attached to the Dabolim international airport are likely to call off their strike by Monday morning, following an assurance given to them by Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho to resolve their problems.

The yellow and black taxi operators, under the banner of United Taximen Union (UTU), met Godinho at his office at New-Vaddem in Vasco on Sunday evening. They discussed their difficulties with the Transport Minister and told him why they were forced to go off the roads. The strike by the taxi operators entered the third day on Sunday.

Godinho has assured the yellow and black taxi operators to resolve their problems after the assembly session ends.

“I have asked them to give their say to call off their strike by Sunday late evening but as there were only 50 members present, they have decided to convene an emergency meeting of all the yellow and black taxi owners/operators on Monday morning at 9 am and convey their decision to me by 10 am,” said Godinho.

The Transport Minister also explained about various schemes proposed by the government to the yellow and black taxi operators including the pension scheme. He also assured the yellow and black taxi operators to provide security when they transport tourists from the airport to other parts of the state. “The government will provide full protection to the taxi operators and even bear the damage cost. The state government will also repair the damaged taxis without burdening the taxi operators,” he said.

Satisfied with the assurance given by Godinho, the yellow and black taxi operators decided to hold a meeting of all the 350 UTU members near the airport at 9 am. “We will take a final decision to call off the strike by 9 am on Monday and would convey the decision to Transport Minister Godinho at least by 10 am,” said Yatin Kamurlekar, who was representing the UTU members.

The meeting was also attended by Mormugao municipal council chairperson Nandadeep Raut and deputy director of transport Prakash Azavedo.