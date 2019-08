Yet another accident on Bandora fly-over

Yet another accident took place on hazardous Bandora flyover. Despite complaints, protests and four accident taking place in the past 6 months on the fly-over, authorities have not taken any action till date.

On Monday, a Maharashtra registered truck met with an accident at this spot.

The driver lost control over on the sharp turn and the truck hit the divider.

The impact was so severe that the divider was completely demolished and truck’s axle broke.