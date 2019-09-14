You win some, you dim sum

Inspired by the Chinese and Cantonese food fair, a set menu ‘Yum Cha’ is being offered for lunch at Vivanta Goa,

Panaji’s Wan Hao on weekends. Here, your meal that has an abundance of dim sums and baos paired with a variety of

Chinese teas

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

The fun on a weekend for lunch only gets better at Tamari, Vivanta Goa, Panaji at Wan Hao which is offering a unique four course Yum Cha menu. The dim sum lovers and those who enjoy the Chinese baos can have as many of them from the vegetarian and non-vegetarian section without having to worry about the cost.

For a rate of `850 for the vegetarian and `950 for non-vegetarian (plus taxes), you can eat to your heart’s content while sipping on some signature Chinese teas to pair along with your food. In fact, it is pretty fun as the tea is brought to the table in rounds and having two different ones together can actually make you choose the best suited one. The Chili Romance (red and white peppercorns, red currants, ginger, raspberries, strawberries and some flavouring), Geisa (The Japanese tea has a unique flavour that comes from the china bancha tea, Japanese kukicha tea, sesame, bamboo shoots, schizandra berries, ginger and roses), Little Buddha that I really liked had hints of pineapple, papaya, liquorice, sandalwood, red peppercorns, roman chomomile and some flavouring and Mogo Mogo (banana, mango, melon, passion fruit leaves, sunflowers, guava, cornflowers) are the most preferred ones.

For someone who loves dim sums you can feast on the several options – or actually all of them. From spicy chicken and celery, to the pink ones made of lamb with cumin and jalapeno, a pork potsticker, to some crystal prawn dumplings and chicken and spring onion potsticker, you can have as much as you feel like and trust me, I preferred eating the dim sums as you won’t find such a variety outside. I almost didn’t pay much attention to the main course, as my tummy was already full with several helpings of the prawn dumplings and the spicy chicken and celery dim sums which I liked the most.

The first time I ate this soft warm bun delicacy with filling was with my best friend at a famous bao place in Mumbai which made me go, wow! This was before I tasted the open baos at Wan Hao. Perfect little pockets; the variations I tried were the fish with siriacha sauce mayonnaise and pickled cucumber and one with chili crab and prawn cake with Asian slaw and fried garlic. Clearly here for me the winner was the one with the chili crab.

Then you can have your soups. If you’re a vegetarian you might want to have the shitake mushroom and tofu soup or a classic vegetarian wonton soup. So while I had the non-vegetarian version of the shitake mushroom and chicken soup, Hemant tried the seafood asparagus soup.

The main course comes onto your table and can actually be too much for someone like me who went gaga for the dim sums. Chicken baby corn and pokchoy in pickle chili sauce, steamed fish ginger scallion, slow cooked lamb in chili bean sauce, wok tossed chili garlic noodle and seafood and spicy mala fried rice with chicken is what you get.

An equally elaborate selection is available in the vegetarian section such as the Sichuan style Asian vegetables, steam tofu bell pepper sauce, okra and potato in black bean sauce, hunan style vegetable noodles and Fukien style rice.

Indeed this is a lot for the money you pay and trust me even if there is a slight delay in service because of the crowd, it’s all worth it, especially on a weekend when there’s so much to choose and eat from between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Incredible deal right?

While I patiently waited for

Hemant to wind up with the main course I looked around – and soon it was time for the dessert. My favourite course! Flambe toffee of banana with vanilla ice cream was not just a pretty sight to behold as the steward poured liquor on the toffee to blue flames, but somehow I enjoyed the crispiness of the outside of the toffee, sprinkled with sesame seeds and the warm and gooey texture on the inside with the ice cream that I really enjoyed.

Yum Cha is available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. So what are you waiting for? Find the earliest time during your weekend for a nice lunch outing and head to Vivanta Goa, Panaji.