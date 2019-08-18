Youth of Manora coast into final

NT NETWORK

Manora

Goals from attacking medio Joyson Gauncar and Llyod Cardozo enabled Youth of Manora to register a convincing 2-0 win against CAC, Cansaulim and enter the final of Youth of Manora Cup Football tournament played at Manora-Raia grounds on Saturday.

Play maker Joyson Gaoncar who impressed a great deal for Youth of Manora, struck in the 25th minute to beat an on rushing CAC, Cansaulim keeper Alison Soares with an angular effort. The other goal in favour of Manora came off in the 33rd minute when Clins Mendes moved with the ball on the top of the box and sent a slicing pass to Llyod who lost no time in crashing the ball to the far end of CAC, Cansaulim nets.

Manora’s Clins Mendes who won the man-of-the-match award was at the centre of most of the moves that the his team made and could have scored twice had one of his shots not hit the post and the other just whiz off the cross bar in either sessions of play.

CAC, Cansaulim did make some efforts, particularly in the first fifteen minutes and the last quarter of the match but the Manora defence stood firm to quell all the dangerous forays made by Chedwick Furtado, Domnick Saores and Agnelo D’Souza who tormented the Manora defence time and often in the last ten minutes of play. Manora keeper Leo Colaso gave a good account of himself in both the sessions of play by bringing some smart saves.

As the match neared its end, CAC, Cansaulim appeared to pull a goal back but the powerful try off Agnelo Colaso was grabbed bravely by the Manora keeper.