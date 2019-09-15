Zomato forays into video with ‘binge-worthy’ original shows

Zomato wants to become the Netflix of food with its latest ‘Zomato Originals- A New Binge Routine’. As the name suggests, Zomato will launch 18 original shows which will be available to view on the app.

Zomato Originals will start rolling out on September 16 across India. The food aggregator company will launch 18 original shows within the next three months. These shows will be available on the Zomato app in a new ‘Videos’ tab. Zomato will offer a catalogue of over 2,000 videos featuring the shows, sneak peek and recipe videos as well. Zomato Originals will be exclusive to India while the other videos can be streamed globally.

Zomato describes its original shows as those which are “around food, but with a twist”. The common themes of Zomato Originals include comedy, reality, fiction, advice, and celebrity interviews.

Zomato Originals will have duration of 3 to 15 minutes. These shows will be available in both Hindi and English. Keeping the app-centric audience in mind, these Zomato Originals are shot in portrait mode. Also, the shows are free to watch and ad-free as well. Content wise, Zomato has roped in big names in the food and entertainment industry. There’s renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor whose show will be called ‘Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor’. ‘Banake Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh’ features stand-up comic and food nutritionist Sumukhi Suresh. ‘Starry meals with Janice’ will feature Janice Sequeira touring kitchens of Bollywood actors and actresses like Diana Penty, Tapsee Pannu and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Zomato Originals will feature more stand-up comics including Neville Shah, Aadar Malik and Kautuk Srivastava for ‘Race Against the App’. Then there’s ‘Dude, where’s the food with Jordindian’ starring the popular YouTuber himself. (HT Media)