ZP election: BJP to field 80% new faces, candidates’ list next week

NT Reporter

Margao

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goa unit, Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik, on Friday, announced that his party will unveil its candidate for the zilla panchayat election, scheduled for next month, within the forthcoming week.

“The groundwork for selecting the candidate has been completed. The state election committee of the party has nearly finalised the candidates. We aim to present 80 per cent

new faces for the ZP election,” he told reporters in Margao on the sidelines

of a programme at Ravindra Bhavan.

Naik said the party will take into account the candidates’ prior experience, merit, and party loyalty, as well as the perspectives of party legislators and party workers, before announcing the candidates.

The Goa Forward Party has already declared its candidates in several constituencies and commenced campaigning.

The AAP has also announced its candidates across various constituencies in the state, signalling its intention to contest independently. Congress has yet to disclose its candidates.