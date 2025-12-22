ZP polls: Stage set for  counting of votes today

NT Reporter Panaji/Margao

The fate of 226 candidates contesting the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections will be decided on Monday, with counting of votes scheduled to begin at 8 am across 15 centres in the state, following a record voter turnout of 70.81%, the highest since the formation of the Zilla Panchayats in the state.

The State Election Commission has notified counting centres at all taluka headquarters, with Bardez, Ponda and Salcete having two centres each, while the remaining talukas have one each.

Counting will be conducted using ballot papers, as electronic voting machines were not used in this election. The outcome is expected to be clear by Monday afternoon.

North Goa recorded a turnout of 72.66%, while South Goa registered 68.93%. Of the 8,69,356 eligible voters, 6,15,581 cast their votes, with women voters outnumbering men. A total of 50 seats are at stake, evenly divided between North and South Goa, covering nearly 75% of the state’s electorate.

In Salcete taluka, polling stood at 61.13%, with Guirdolim recording the highest turnout at 70.75%, followed by Davorlim at 65.78%. Counting for Salcete constituencies will be held at designated counters at the South Goa Collectorate.

The elections are being closely watched as a key political exercise ahead of the 2027 Goa assembly elections. Sitting MLAs actively campaigned, viewing the Zilla Panchayat polls as crucial for consolidating their influence in assembly segments. Except for nine sitting Zilla Panchayat members, most candidates in the fray are new faces.

Political observers feel that the voting trend at the ZP polls may indicate some surprises and upsets on the counting day.

A total of 111 candidates contested in North Goa and 115 in South Goa. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 40 candidates, with its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) contesting three seats and extending support to Independents in seven. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) contested in an alliance on 36 and nine seats respectively, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) contested independently.

The authorities have issued prohibitory orders, directing the closure of restaurants, bars, tea shops, paan shops and eateries within a 100-metre radius of counting centres from 6 am on Monday until completion of counting. Violations will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws.