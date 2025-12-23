ZP results expose strengths, slips of Goa’s political heavyweights

Panaji: The Zilla Panchayat (ZP) election results indicate that while most MLAs and ministers succeeded in getting their nominees elected, a few faced setbacks as anti-incumbency, intra-party politics and strong opposition campaigning influenced outcomes in several constituencies.

Priol MLA and former minister Govind Gaude suffered a setback after the BJP lost the Betki–Kandola seat. Mandrem MGP MLA Jit Arolkar also faced a shock with the victory of an independent candidate in the Arambol constituency. While he ensured a comfortable win for his nominee in Morjim, the BJP-supported candidate in Arambol lost to independent Radhika Palyekar by a narrow margin. It remains unclear whether former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar played any role in the outcome.

In St Cruz, local MLA Rodolfo Fernandes failed to secure the Zilla Panchayat seat, with the RGP pulling off a surprise victory and pushing the BJP to third position. It is not clear whether any minister influenced the final result.

Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane and his wife, Poriem MLA Deviya, retained their stronghold in Sattari taluka by winning the Honda, Querim, Nagargao and Usgao–Ganje seats with decisive margins.

In Bicholim taluka, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Mayem MLA Premendra Shet and Bicholim MLA Chandrakant Shetye retained control in their respective assembly segments by ensuring victories for their candidates.

In Tiswadi, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monseratte comfortably retained the Taleigao ZP seat, while Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai worked to secure the Corlim seat for party candidate Siddesh Naik. A “friendly fight” between Congress and the GFP was noted, with the Congress candidate alleging that the block machinery supported the GFP, which finished second.

The RGP won two seats in St Cruz and St Lawrence.

In Bardez, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Siolim MLA Delilah Lobo, Saligao MLA Kedar Naik and Porvorim MLA and Minister Rohan Khaunte retained their influence, though not all victories were by large margins. The BJP won Calangute by just over 600 votes against a Congress candidate. In Aldona, Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira wrested the ZP seat from the BJP despite activists supporting an independent.

In Thivim, Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar faced a setback as his nominee lost the Colvale seat to Kavita Kandolkar, the wife of a former MLA. The BJP also lost Sirsaim to the Congress.

In South Goa, the BJP retained Curti, Borim and Shiroda, while the MGP convincingly held Queula and Veling–Priol. In Dharbandora, Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar retained both Dharbandora and Sanordem seats.

In Quepem, Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral ensured victory for sitting ZP member Siddharth Dessai, while Quepem Congress MLA Altone D’Costa failed to secure Barcem but captured the Cola seat from the BJP.

In Sanguem, minister Subhash Phal Dessai faced a tight contest, with his candidate winning the Rivona seat by just 19 votes against the Goa Forward Party. The BJP also secured Poinguinim in a close contest led by minister Ramesh Tawadkar.

In Salcete, the Congress performed strongly, losing only the Colva seat to the Aam Aadmi Party, while Raia was won by the GFP. In Mormugao, the BJP secured Sancoale, while Cortalim was retained by MLA Antonio Vas, who supports the BJP government.