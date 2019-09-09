Zuari bridge NH stretch pothole-ridden

Vasco: Traffic jams on Cortalim and Agassaim side of the Zuari bridge continue to haunt commuters including air travelers with many air passengers missing their flights.

An aggrieved air passenger, recounting his experience, said that he was stranded in a massive traffic jam towards Agassaim bypass and missed his flight to Mumbai from the Dabolim airport on Saturday evening.

“I was stuck in a massive traffic jam since 6.30 pm towards Agassaim bypass while heading towards Dabolim airport from Panaji. We could cross the Zuari Bridge only by 9 pm and reached the airport by 9.30 pm by which time the flight had departed. It took me three hours to reach the airport from Agassaim bypass road. It was a horrifying experience,” said the passenger.

Meanwhile, when contacted, a traffic official blamed the bad condition of stretch of road (NH66) from Cortalim junction to Agassaim bypass for the problem. He said that potholes have also developed on the Zuari Bridge which is affecting the traffic adding, “During rains, the situation worsens.”