Zuari bridge work under NGT scanner

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Acting on a petition that alleged violations of CRZ norms, the National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to inspect the ongoing construction of a six-lane bridge across the river Zuari on NH66.

The green court passed the order on Tuesday on the petition filed by the NGO `Federation of Rainbow Warriors’, which alleged that the project violates the conditions laid down by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority while issuing the coastal regulation zone clearance in December 2015.

The committee, which consists of representatives from the Goa State Pollution Control Board, the GCZMA and the Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, will verify the factual aspects, examine the issues highlighted by the petitioner and submit a report.

The court asked the GCZMA to submit a separate action taken report through e-mail before next date of hearing on October 10.

The NGO has alleged that construction debris are

being dumped in CRZ area, that no mangrove conservation and management plan had been prepared at the time of commencement of work.

The ambient air quality as well as ground and surface water are not being monitored. Area falling under CRZ-1 category is being reclaimed and that there is indiscriminate felling of mangroves in order to carry out ancillary activities which are in violation of the clearance, the plea alleged.

The NGO further alleged that the green nod was granted to the bridge only, whereas the work on elevated approaches has been commenced without obtaining the CRZ clearance.