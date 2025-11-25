Zubeen’s death plain and simple murder: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg’s death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of “plain and simple murder”.

The CM also claimed that one person killed Garg and the others helped him, while stating that four-five people will be booked in the murder case.

The special investigation team (SIT), which is probing into the circumstances of Garg’s death, has added murder charges to the case.

The SIT has so far arrested seven people in connection with the singer’s death.

“One of the accused killed Garg and others helped that person. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case,” Sarma claimed.

“After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the investigators will look into angles of negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects,” he said.

“The story begins before COVID days, eight years ago. Inquiry will be expanded so that not a single person who had ever betrayed Zubeen is spared,” the Chief Minister said, without elaborating.

Sarma, who is also the state’s Home Minister, claimed that the SIT will file a “watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state”, hinting that the whole case is related to money.

Sarma was replying to a discussion under an adjournment motion, moved by the Opposition on the singer’s death, on the first day of the five-day winter session.

The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the Chief Minister, in a rare instance of the government seeking the nod for an adjournment motion.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, while visiting the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF). A Special Investigation Team of the state police is probing into the circumstances of his death.