Baina dacoity: 24 hrs later, police yet to identify gang

NT Reporter

Vasco

More than 24 hours after the violent armed robbery at Chamundi Arcade in Baina, Vasco, police are yet to arrest the gang of seven men who stormed the sixth-floor flat of Sagar Nayak, assaulted the family and escaped with valuables worth several lakhs of rupees.

Mormugao deputy superintendent of police Gurudas Kadam said officers are exploring “every possible angle” in the investigation.

More than 40 people—including workers employed by Nayak, painters working in the vicinity and highway construction labourers—have been brought in for questioning. Multiple teams are pursuing leads and reviewing evidence to identify the attackers, he said.

South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes visited the Nayak residence on Tuesday night to meet the family and assess their condition. Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said there is an escalating atmosphere of fear across Goa due to the surge in robberies and home invasions.

He said the Baina robbery is not an isolated incident, pointing to recent attacks in Dona Paula, Mapusa and a burglary in Santa Cruz.

“Robbers are breaking into homes fearlessly, assaulting residents and escaping with valuables. People across Goa are feeling increasingly insecure,” he said.

Fernandes described the assault on Nayak, his wife and teenage daughter as “deeply disturbing”.

According to police, the robbers forced their way into the flat early Tuesday morning and attacked Nayak with iron rods, delivering multiple blows to his head and body.

Nayak suffered serious injuries and remains under treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital, where doctors say his condition is steadily improving.

The assailants fled with cash, gold jewellery and silver articles.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the police will take action in the Baina–Vasco dacoity case. He said the police are investigating the case and that the culprits will soon be brought to justice.