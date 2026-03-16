MediaTek exemplifies AI and connectivity leadership at MWC 2026

At Mobile World Congress 2026, MediaTek unveiled its ‘AI For Life: From Edge to Cloud’ showcase, which included a keynote presentation led by President Joe Chen, and a booth demonstrating the company’s technology breakthrough for 6G communications, as well as devices that span 5G-Advanced CPE with Wi-Fi 8, edge AI in smartphones and IoT, automotive connectivity, and next-generation data center technologies.

These developments reinforce the company’s leadership in driving truly intelligent, seamlessly connected ecosystems powered by cutting-edge silicon and AI. At the “AI For Life: From Edge to Cloud” keynote address, held in Hall 8, company executives will be joined on-stage by key partners to discuss collaborative efforts to further progress in MediaTek’s vision for mobile, automotive, and AI.

“This week, we’re exhibiting our latest in a wide variety of industry-leading breakthrough technologies, with an emphasis on enabling the most advanced AI from edge to cloud, and provide leading-edge connectivity solutions for our customers,” said Joe Chen,

President of MediaTek. “Our solutions are paving the way for exciting new products, devices and standards, all focused on changing the everyday lives of people and companies all over the world.”

At the forefront of MediaTek’s MWC 2026 showcase is its ongoing leadership in 6G technology development. As a proactive driver of 6G standards, MediaTek is demonstrating the world’s first 6G radio interoperability, enabling unprecedented flexibility in balancing throughput, latency, and power optimization, and providing the backbone to support emerging generative and agentic AI services.

The company is outlining its vision for a “personal device cloud,” in which AI agents seamlessly collaborate across personal and family devices over Wi-Fi or 6G networks within a secure and uninterrupted computing environment.

MediaTek will present AI-accelerated uplink transmit diversity (TxD) for 6G, which dynamically learns and adapts to network conditions to significantly improve performance compared to traditional rule-based approaches.

Additionally, MediaTek will highlight how 6G will enable next-generation robotics by leveraging edge computing services to deliver responsive, compute-intensive application performance on demand.

MediaTek will showcase the world’s first 5G-Advanced CPE device with Wi-Fi 8, powered by the MediaTek T930 and Filogic 8000 series chipsets, respectively. The device integrates the latest 3GPP Release 18 standard modem and introduces multiple industry-first capabilities, including eight receive antennas that improve spectrum efficiency by over 40%, and the world’s first three transmit antennas with five MIMO layers, boosting uplink throughput by 40%.

The MediaTek AI network engine integrates AI L4S and AI QoS, making it the industry’s first to deliver up to 10x lower latency for both L4S-capable applications and legacy apps, across uplink and downlink, from the CPE edge. It uniquely combines standards-based L4S acceleration with an AI-driven QoS engine that recognizes application pattern and requires no changes to core, transport, or application backends.

MediaTek is demonstrating the world’s first 5G NR NTN video call in automotive communications, marking a significant milestone in satellite-based connectivity. NR NTN enables high-speed satellite communications capable of supporting video streaming, app usage, and internet access beyond traditional terrestrial coverage.

The company is also introducing a new telematics chipset which supports 5G-Advanced Release 17 and Release 18 standards and features an integrated modem-level AI to enhance connection stability and performance.

Inside the vehicle, MediaTek presents a new Dimensity Auto smart cockpit platform built on a 3-nanometer automotive-grade process. The platform features a high-performance multi-core CPU based on Arm v9.2 architecture, advanced GPU capabilities that support media streaming and console-level gaming with ray tracing, and a powerful NPU designed to enable generative AI voice assistants while maintaining strong data privacy.

As the worldwide industry-leading provider of flagship smartphone SoCs, MediaTek is leveraging its innovative Dimensity 9500 mobile platform to enable advanced edge AI experiences through its integrated NPU, ensuring highly responsive, private, and secure on-device processing.

MediaTek will also unveil AI glasses that deliver true end-to-end, on-device AI collaboration with smartphones, with instant response and privacy. Powered by Dimensity 9500’s advanced NPU, the glasses utilize the powerful Omni multimodal large model, enabling seamless interaction through text, image, speech, and video.

As a leader in the data center solutions industry, MediaTek is expanding its leadership and unveiling a newly developed in-house UCIe-Advanced IP for die-to-die connectivity, the world’s first silicon-validated on TSMC’s advanced 2nm and 3nm process technologies. The solution supports advanced packaging methods such as silicon interposers and bridges, featuring ultra-low bit-error-rate, ultra-low power consumption, and high bandwidth densities reaching up to 10 terabits per second per millimeter of die edge.

MediaTek is also demonstrating its in-house co-packaged optics solution, designed to overcome the limitations of traditional copper interconnects. The technology establishes a pathway toward bandwidth speeds of up to 400 gigabits per second per fiber, while significantly improving energy efficiency and system integration. This is supported by fully integrated electrical, optical, thermal, and mechanical design, along with a robust supply chain ecosystem.

These new solutions will maximize performance per watt and performance per total cost of ownership (TCO) in data centers. By co-optimizing the entire system, MediaTek turns data centers into a strategic asset rather than a limitation. The critical metrics are no longer raw TOPS, but tokens per watt and tokens per dollar at the rack level, ensuring customers get the most useful work out of every joule consumed and every dollar spent.

At the MWC booth, MediaTek will highlight high-performance compute capabilities on the NVIDIA DGX Spark, which features the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip co-designed by MediaTek. The company’s latest developments in IoT, such as the world’s first AI interpreter hub, will be on display; and attendees can check out the on-device AI capabilities for Chromebook, powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra.