Adding colour to the world

Multi-faceted artist Esther Pires expresses her creativity through watercolour portraits, handmade cards, acrylic paintings and azulejo decor

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

As a child, Esther Pires loved making handmade cards for her father, who worked on board a ship and eagerly waited for drawing classes in school. Her interest in art grew stronger over time, especially after attending a one-month hobby art class by Beena Gangani where she was first introduced to watercolours.

However, misconceptions about the scope for art in the state led her family to persuade Pires to continue her studies in science and she went on to pursue a Master’s degree in

microbiology.

“I worked in that field for about a year but it didn’t feel natural to me. So I left it in the hope of making something of myself through my art,” says the 25-year-old, admitting that the decision was not initially welcomed. “But eventually my family came to terms with it and are my biggest supporters now,” she adds.

Since then, Pires has worked on diverse projects ranging from acrylic paintings on canvas, handmade cards and watercolour portraits to murals for restaurants, festive glass paintings for shops and craft work such as making flowers and decor items. She also enjoys DIY work, including making her own wooden frames.

Besides this, she restores statues. “While restoring a statue, the first thing to check is the material it is made of. Based on that, I decide which paints to use. Then I fill any cracks with a non-reactive material, mostly PoP. After that, I smoothen the surface if required and then paint it. My brother helps me with these sometimes too,” explains Pires.

Her most recent venture is working with azulejos. “I come from a Portuguese-speaking family and ever since I got azulejos as a topic for my Portuguese assignment in Class 9, I dreamt that one day I would paint those tiles too,” she shares.

Three years ago, she got the opportunity when Gangani organised an azulejo painting workshop at her studio with azulejo artist Nilesh Pednekar. Following this, one of the first major projects she undertook last year was the restoration of the cross in her village of Batim.

She designed and painted about 60 tiles for it. “I spent nearly two weeks working on them every day and eventually it was a success,” she says, adding that her work started getting more recognition after that.

“I believe it’s the grace of God and the cross. I feel I should serve God through my art because He is the one who has blessed me with this talent,” says Pires, who now takes commissions for nameplates, coasters and even portraits on azulejos.

She has also launched a separate Instagram page to her azulejo creations called ‘Tintas Azuis’, which translates to ‘Blue Paints’

in Portuguese.

To place an order, customers can reach out to her through Instagram. “I deliver orders when I can. For orders outside the state or country, I courier them,” she says.

“The compliments I receive from customers really make my day and keep me motivated. I love being able to contribute to the happiness they want to gift someone,” she adds.

Pires also conducts weekly art classes for children. “I give them the freedom to experiment with colours and guide them along the way. And encouraging kids to be creative is a great way to develop their thinking skills,” she says.

Her journey as an artist has been a constant learning experience. “I am my own biggest critic and am rarely 100 per cent satisfied with my work. But I’ve learned that art isn’t meant to be perfect. Its beauty lies in the imperfections and the so-called ‘human error’ that gives it character,” she says.

Pricing her work, however, is a challenge. “Sometimes I undercharge because I don’t have the heart to ask for more. At other times, potential customers feel my work is expensive. What many people don’t realise is the number of hours and effort that go into each piece,” she says, noting that artists spend years honing their skills.

Looking ahead, Pires hopes to continue exploring new forms of art. “I would love to learn pottery someday and create my own uniquely shaped pieces,” she says.

But azulejos are closest to her heart. “My dream is to build a career in azulejos and continue the legacy of the blue and white tiles the Portuguese left behind,” she says. She also hopes to have her own workshop and a team in the future.