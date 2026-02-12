All-female cast play from Goa heads to Ahmednagar

NT BUZZ

The Marathi play ‘Sangeet Sant Savta Mali’ based on the life of Saint Savta Mali and his philosophy of ‘Karma is Worship’ (Work is Worship) is all set to go beyond Goa borders. The production which features an all-female cast, an initiative by the Shri Kelbai Kudneshwar Sangeet Sanstha (Kudne, Sanquelim) is scheduled for a performance in Ahmednagar on February 23

Written by the Kirtankar Shri Saidas Apte, the story centres on Savta Mali’s life in Aran Bhendi. Though he never physically visited Pandharpur, he believed his garden was his Pandhari. The play features key characters like Savta Mali and his wife, Janabai. Director Vishnu Gawas emphasises that the heart of this play lies in Savta Mali’s ‘abhangs’ (devotional hymns). Famous compositions like ‘Kanda Mula Bhaji, Avghi Vithai Majhi’ (My Vitthal is in the onion, radish, and vegetables) are performed with live music. The play is produced by Purushottam Malik, with music direction by Prasad Gavas.

The ‘saint-era musical drama’ has already garnered acclaim, including eight individual awards and the Third Best Play prize at a competition organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda.