And the winners are

The grand finale of the 28th edition of ‘Vem Cantar – Portuguese Song Contest’ was held recently at the Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. The finalists competed in group and solo categories divided into three age groups: 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15 years, and 16 years and above. Counsel General of Portugal in Goa Manuela Franco was present at the event as the chief guest.

For the Group Category, Bubby emerged as the winner while Melodias do Sol and Os Ecos do Rosário took second and third place respectively

In the Solo Category of (8 to 11 years) Lauryn Maria Gomes Barreto bagged the first prize while Lara Maria de Souza and Manuel Cotta took home the second and the third prize respectively.

Xiyan Almeida won in the Solo Category (12- 15 years), while Eranah D’Silva was awarded second place and Zeun Rodrigues came in third.

Ronan Valadares won in the Solo Category of 16 years and above, followed by Valentino Alvares and Sherryn Faria winning the second and the third prize respectively.