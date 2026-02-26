Art in conversation with nature

KALYANI JHA | NT BUZZ

With flowing forms and natural textures, ‘Biophilia’ reveals the quiet connection between humans and nature. Curated by Sonny Singh and Ksenia Portelli, the exhibition features 14 artists at Cube Gallery, Moira: Aadhi Vishaal, Ana Tsertsvadze, Arun Sharma, Julio D’Souza, Nikunj Choradiya, Nimmy Joshi, Ramdas Gadekar, Ritesh Uttamchandani, Shalini Dam, Shido, Shyam Pahapalkar, Sonja Weder, Tamal Das and Thomas Louis.

The exhibition includes almost 80 works across various art forms, including painting, metal sculpture, ceramics, papier-mache and photography.

Singh says the idea for ‘Biophilia’ emerged from the devastation of Goa’s ecology caused by rapid development and urbanisation. “We felt we had to remind people about the ‘love of nature’, which is beautiful and divine and should be protected at all costs,” he explains, adding that the exhibition showcases overlooked aspects of nature beyond plants and trees.

The works portray nature in shifting, creeping and still-life forms as well as geometric patterns, filling the gallery with reflections on transformation, coexistence and organic growth. A common thread throughout the exhibition is the exploration of nature beyond plants and trees, focusing on the subtle, overlooked aspects of the natural world.

Among the highlights, Sonja Weder’s ‘Biotic Installations’ use papier-mache coloured with almond, curry and neem leaves, tea, coffee and other natural matter. “The materials connect the works to cycles of growth, decay and renewal. Positioned between sculpture and living forms, these installations blur the line between humans and nature.”

Ritesh Uttamchandani presents a photograph on 120mm black-and-white film titled ‘Private Property’.

He used a sustainable coffee-based developer, turned it into large negatives and printed them by hand as cyanotypes.

The exhibition’s focal work, ‘Seeking Itself’ by Nikunj Choradiya, comes from an inward search that happens when one disconnects from the outside world. “I have always been fascinated by the form of an earthworm. I could never tell where its head is. It almost looks like it has two heads, as if both ends could face each other. That form stayed with me. It felt like it could turn toward itself, almost in conversation with itself,” she says.

The sculpture folds and moves within itself. “It is not reaching for something outside; it is seeking itself. The movement is gentle and continuous, like thoughts or breath circling inside us when we are alone,” explains Choradiya. Portelli, whose research focuses on ephemeral art and its presence in public spaces notes that ‘Biophilia’ treats space as alive rather than as a neutral container. “The exhibition forms a subtle ecosystem of works that respond to light, texture and atmosphere, presenting transformation as an ongoing dialogue between human intention and natural processes.”

(‘Biophilia’ will be on

display at Cube Gallery, Moira, until May, every Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)