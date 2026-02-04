Breathing problems in Goa’s factory workers

Goa’s industrial landscape has expanded significantly over the decades, bringing economic opportunities but also exposing workers to hazardous conditions

DR ANIL MEHNDIRATTA

Industrial workers across mining operations, manufacturing units, and chemical plants are experiencing serious respiratory illnesses that impact not just their work, but their quality of life, and the well-being of their families.

The hidden danger lies in what we cannot always see—microscopic dust particles, chemical vapors, and industrial fumes that fill the air in poorly ventilated workspaces. Workers often spend eight-12 hours daily in these environments without adequate protection, slowly damaging their lungs and respiratory systems.

Many workers don’t immediately connect their coughing, wheezing, or breathing difficulties to their workplace. They might think it’s a common cold or seasonal allergies. But long-term exposure to industrial pollutants creates lasting damage that can progress from mild discomfort to serious, life-threatening conditions.

Common respiratory illnesses

include:

Pneumoconiosis: Predominantly found in iron ore mining workers. Recent 2025/2026 data shows a prevalence of approximately 0.6% to 1.4% among mining plant operators and supervisors in South Goa.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): COPD has risen to the fourth leading cause of Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY) in Goa, contributing roughly 4% to the state’s total disease burden. Occupational asthma and bronchitis: Frequently reported among workers in chemical processing and manufacturing industries, with mild obstructive lung disease affecting about 6.1% of workers in specific chemical units.

Respiratory morbidity in shipbuilding: Welders in Goa’s shipbuilding industry show significantly higher rates of respiratory symptoms compared to non-welders.

Warning signs to watch out for

Early detection of respiratory problems can make a difference in treatment outcomes .

A cough lasting more than three-four weeks, especially one that produces mucus (phlegm) or occurs primarily in the morning. This isn’t a normal cold—it’s your body trying to expel irritants from your lungs. Difficulty in breathing during activities which one could previously do easily, or feeling breathless even at rest. This indicates the lungs aren’t efficiently exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Wheezing- A whistling or squeaky sound when breathing, particularly when exhaling. This indicates narrowed airways struggling to move air in and out of the lungs.

Unusual fatigue- When lungs don’t work properly, the whole body receives less oxygen, causing constant exhaustion.

Frequent respiratory tract infections are common as damaged lungs are more vulnerable to infections. Many workers experience anxiety and depression related to their declining health. They worry about providing for their families if they can’t work. Some hide their symptoms from employers, fearing job loss. Others can’t afford proper medical care and suffer in silence. Sleep becomes difficult owing to coughing fits. Social activities decline because workers feel embarrassed about their constant coughing or can’t keep up physically with friends and family. Workers feel their bodies betraying them, losing independence, and vitality in their prime working years.

The ripple effect

When an industrial worker develops respiratory illness, it affects family life and creates broader community challenges .

Financial devastation – Sick workers earn less or lose employment entirely. Medical costs drain family savings. Children may drop out of school to work. Families slip from middle-class stability into poverty. The economic burden creates stress that compounds health problems, creating a vicious cycle difficult to escape.

Emotional toll – Spouses become caregivers, shouldering both emotional and practical burdens. Children grow up watching a parent struggle to breathe, creating anxiety and fear. Relationships strain under financial pressure and health worries.

Community-level impact – When multiple workers in a community fall ill, local economies suffer. Productive workforce declines. Healthcare systems face increased demand. Social fabric weakens as families struggle. Communities lose skilled workers and institutional knowledge as experienced employees can no longer work.

Simple solutions to save lives

The good news is that respiratory illnesses in industrial workers are largely preventable with better masks, ventilation, and regular health check-ups. Indeed, many interventions are straightforward, cost-effective, and can dramatically reduce worker exposure to harmful substances.

(The writer is a senior pulmonologist from Vasco Da Gama)