Lit by creativity

Little Flickers is a handcrafted brand by Cassandra Pereira offering personalised candles, gifts, and decor pieces

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

It started with Cassandra Pereira making things for herself and friends.

“Crafting was something I always naturally gravitated towards, and I wanted to create candles and gifts that felt unique, personal and meaningful,” she shares.

Through hours of self-learning, research, experimentation and practice, Pereira gradually refined her craft. “Seeing people genuinely appreciate my creations made me realise that what started as a hobby had the potential to become something bigger and that motivated me to turn my passion into a business,” says the Vasco-based founder and creative curator, who started Little Flickers in 2021.

“When I was thinking of a name, I wanted something that felt warm, meaningful and close to my heart,” she says.

At first, Pereira chose the name Lil Flickers but many clients did not

understand it. “That’s when Little Flickers came to mind and I instantly felt a connection to it. In many ways, it also reflects how my journey began with a small idea that grew into something much bigger,” she says, adding that the years since have been a period of learning and trying new ideas.

Today, Little Flickers offers scented candles, luxury hampers, personalised gifts, table décor pieces, bridal accessories, resin artwork and keepsakes. Every project, she says, has brought new experiences and helped her grow as both a creator and a business owner.

Customers can place orders through Little Flickers’ social media handles. “They can share their requirements, preferences and any customisations they have in mind.,” she says. Home delivery is

also available.

However, she faces her share of challenges, especially when handling customised orders, from sourcing materials and meeting deadlines to ensuring every detail is carefully executed. “I’ve learned to be patient, adaptable and trust the process. Every challenge has taught me something new and strengthened my confidence as a business owner,” she says, adding that what keeps her motivated is seeing the final product come together and knowing it will be part of someone’s celebration.

Even so, she wishes more people understood the time, effort and attention to detail that go into handmade work. “Each piece is created with care and unlike mass-produced products, no two items are exactly the same. That uniqueness is what makes handmade creations so special,” she says.

As she prepares to launch a new product line, Pereira hopes Little Flickers will continue to evolve beyond just products.

“I want to introduce new products and offerings, collaborate on larger events and celebrations and continue creating pieces that people connect with,” she says.

She also hopes to build Little Flickers into a brand known for its craftsmanship and quality while retaining its personal touch.