PwDs showcase their talent and entrepreneurial skills

Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, participated in World Youth

Skills Day Exhibition, organised by the Directorate of Skill Development Entrepreneurship at Kala Academy, Panaji recently. The exhibition showcased the talent, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of persons with disabilities.

Secretary, state commissioner for persons with disabilities Taha Haaziq in his address called it an opportunity to create an ecosystem where persons with disabilities are empowered to become active contributors to society. National Association for the Blind (NAB), Goa State Branch, Santacruz, Tiswadi showcased a range of assistive aids and appliances designed for persons with visual impairment promoting independent living.

The stall also provided information on the computer training programmes, inclusive education initiatives, and comprehensive rehabilitation services offered by NAB Goa, aimed at empowering persons with visual impairment and fostering their social and economic inclusion.

The Chetna School, Curchorem, live demonstrated candle-making and intricate rangoli art.

The team from SIDDHAM Vocational Training Centre, Aastha’s Anand Niketan School for Children with Disabilities, Mapusa offered for sale a range of products handcrafted by its trainees, including mops, wipers, brooms, rakhis, as well as office files and folders, decorated mugs, paintings, and household utility items.

The Sanjay Centre for Special Education, Alto Porvorim participated in the event by exhibiting handcrafted Ganesh idols made from ‘Shadu’ clay by a team of 13 students and four teachers.